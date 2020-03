All Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will be adjusting their hours to better shelves for customers, according to a press release.

Kroger will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, each store will have hours from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for the time being. The fueling stations will have hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. for now.

