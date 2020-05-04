Kroger customers limited to two fresh chicken, two fresh pork items per visit

UPDATE: The corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Allison McGee, has released the following statement regarding the meat limits:

"At this time, we’ve added purchase limits on chicken and fresh pork, and customers are being limited to two pork items and two chicken items. We are monitoring conditions and the supply chain daily for changes.

Additionally, we are asking our customers to shop responsibly and purchase what they need, knowing that we will continue to replenish stores daily."

EARLIER STORY:(CNN)-- The slowdown at meat processing plants from the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new wave of panic-shopping. This has led some grocery stores to impose limits on meat purchases.

Kroger said it is limiting ground beef and pork purchases in some of its stores.

Costco is limiting purchase of fresh beef, pork and poultry products to a total of three items per member.

Other large grocers said they expect to be periodically out of stock on different types of cuts.

In recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with COVID-19.

President Trump signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

