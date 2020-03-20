Kroger offering hundreds of jobs amid coronavirus grocery rush

As the coronavirus forces many Southwest Virginia businesses to lay off workers, one major employer in our region is looking to add to its ranks.

Kroger has had a busy few weeks with people stocking up on groceries.

Because of that increased demand, the grocery chain is looking for hundreds of temporary employees to help keep the shelves stocked.

“We need the help," said Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Allison McGee. "We have trucks coming in every single day to help supply our stores so we can serve our customers and we need people to help get our stores stocked, we need help with continuous cleaning, and just being there during this really uncertain time for our customers.”

Kroger says the hiring process is quick, and you can be working in just a few days.

