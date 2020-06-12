Kroger set to return to regular business hours Sunday

Kroger grocery stores in the company's Mid-Atlantic Division will resume normal operating hours after the mid-March changes in response to COVID-19.

According to Kroger, senior and high-risk customer shopping hours will remain for now, and be extended from 6-8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Pharmacy hours will not be adjusted. Gas centers will operate from 6 a.m. - 10 or 11 p.m., depending on the location.

Click here to find your local Kroger's operating hours.

Stores will continue preventative measures such as:

-placing a limit on store capacity

-a heightened level of daily sanitation

-plexiglass register walls

-decals throughout the store encouraging social distancing

-placement of sanitizer stations around stores

-Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for associates

-Team member temperature monitoring

-Curbside and delivery options, along with contactless payment

Kroger Mid-Atlantic includes Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennesee.

