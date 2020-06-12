Kroger set to return to regular business hours Sunday

(WDBJ7)-- Kroger grocery stores in the company's Mid-Atlantic Division will resume normal operating hours after the mid-March changes in response to COVID-19.
According to Kroger, senior and high-risk customer shopping hours will remain for now, and be extended from 6-8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Pharmacy hours will not be adjusted. Gas centers will operate from 6 a.m. - 10 or 11 p.m., depending on the location.
Click here to find your local Kroger's operating hours.
Stores will continue preventative measures such as:
-placing a limit on store capacity
-a heightened level of daily sanitation
-plexiglass register walls
-decals throughout the store encouraging social distancing
-placement of sanitizer stations around stores
-Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for associates
-Team member temperature monitoring
-Curbside and delivery options, along with contactless payment
Kroger Mid-Atlantic includes Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennesee.
