Kroger starts accepting SNAP and EBT payments for grocery pickup

Starting early next week, SNAP recipients will be able to use their benefits to order groceries online through Krogers across our area and pick them up in store parking lots.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced on Friday that, beginning on April 21, they will be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for Kroger Pickup orders.

The service allows customers to shop for groceries online or through the Kroger app and then park at a nearby Kroger to pick up their order at a set pickup time.

Now, EBT card customers can complete purchases via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for any ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Just earlier this week, Virginia's senators sent a letter to the Dept. of Agriculture, calling on the department to approve Virginia's request to join a pilot program allowing SNAP recipients to use their benefits online, with authorized retailers.

But while that request continues to process, Kroger has rolled out the ability at all Mid-Atlantic stores that offer Pickup.

“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”

Kroger has Pickup available at more than 2,000 stores across the country and, amid the COVID-19 pandemic causing higher demand for the service, has hired more e-commerce associates, added more pickup slots, and is piloting a pickup-only store in Cincinnati.

The normal Pickup fee of $4.95 has also been waived for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required.

According to Kroger, Pickup works like this:

1. Choose your preferred store location on Kroger.com or the Kroger app

2. Shop and place your order for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app

3. Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up

4. An associate shops for your order

5. When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived

6. An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card

