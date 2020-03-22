Kroger stops allowing returns during coronavirus outbreak

Kroger has stopped allowing customers to return products for the time being during concern over the coronavirus.

"One of our core values is safety, and we are making decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates. Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to temporarily suspend returns at our stores, " said Allison McGee, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

