LPD investigating series of bank frauds across VA

A series of bank frauds committed throughout Virginia are being investigated by multiple jurisdictions, including the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Boonsboro Road SunTrust Bank on the morning of May 7, after a man fraudulently withdrew money from an account.

The man did the same thing at SunTrust Banks in Amherst County and the city of Charlottesville the same day.

The suspect is described as a black man, who was wearing a black, beret-style hat, a black turtleneck and a black jacket at the time of fraud in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

