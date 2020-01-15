LU basketball player keeping head in the game despite earthquakes at home

Another earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Wednesday morning.

More than a thousand have hit the southern region since Dec. 28, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Back in Lynchburg, the destruction is also being felt.

Liberty Flames Basketball Point Guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz hails from the small island. “I texted my mom, I just found out on social media, and I said ‘you all okay?’” the senior said, explaining the moment he found out an earthquake hit his hometown of Puerto Rico. “[I'm] a little nervous," Pacheco-Ortiz said as his family braces for more quakes and aftershocks. “And now this is happening over and over again and we recovered for the hurricane and now we were getting back to normal and now we’re just normal things can happen in the island.”

But, Pacheco-Ortiz says he’s not alone.

Surrounded by his teammates, he says keeping his focus on the game is a lot easier.

At a Tuesday press conference, Coach Ritchie McKay described the senior as the one who actually set the positive tone for the team. “It’s a luxury to have him, as a head coach, it’s a luxury to have someone put so much ownership into the program. He’s really special," said Coach McKay.

The Flames are set to take on Lipscombe at home in the Vines Center at 7 p.m. Saturday; Pacheco-Ortiz will be there supporting his teammates as they’re supporting him.

