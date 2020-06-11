LU basketball player transferring due to 'racial insensitivities'

Liberty University is losing one of its women's basketball players next season.

Asia Todd made the announcement on her Twitter account Wednesday night.

Todd, who will enter into the transfer portal, says the decision has nothing to do with basketball. "This decision was simply bigger than basketball," Todd said. "Due to the racial incensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or person convictions. Therefore, I had to do what I felt was best within my heart and stand up for what is right."

Announcement: I have entered my name into the Transfer Portal and will no longer be attending Liberty University ���� pic.twitter.com/LwESGkjwNs — Asia Todd�������� (@hoopersgalore_) June 11, 2020

Todd's decision comes on the heels of University President Jerry Falwell, Jr.'s controversial Tweet regarding Gov. Ralph Northam's mask mandate.

Falwell Tweeted he was opposed to the mandate. "If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!" He included a photo of someone who was allegedly Northam in blackface from a college yearbook.

Falwell has since apologized for the remarks. "I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point."

I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point. Based on our long relationships, they uniformly understood this was not my intent, but because it was the result (Part 2/3) — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) June 8, 2020

