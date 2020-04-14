Labor union calling on Gov. Northam to declare food workers "first responders"

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one labor union is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to designate all grocery, retail, pharmacy and food processing workers as first responders.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 is making this demand after more than a dozen cases in Virginia grocery stores and food processing facilities were confirmed; this would allow employees access to free testing, treatment and personal protective equipment.

The union represents workers at Kroger, Giant Food, Safeway and Shoppers grocery stores, as well as employees at processing facilities through the state, among others. It says at least 14 cases have been confirmed in 12 grocery stores in Virginia, and three other cases at two processing facilities.

“The Commonwealth’s grocery, retail, pharmacy, and food processing workers are working tirelessly during this outbreak to ensure families get the food and supplies they need,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “We need these workers to stay healthy more than ever before and protecting them is essential to our communities and the food supply.”

Some states have already declared these workers “first responders,” similar to health care professionals and other essential workers.

“Our members in grocery stores on the frontlines of this crisis are exposed to hundreds of customers per day and thousands per week, not to mention their coworkers, families and neighbors,” Federici added. “We must do everything in our power to ensure these essential personnel are not putting themselves at unnecessary risk or serving as unintentional vectors for the virus. Without adequate testing, there is simply no way to know how widespread this disease is in our grocery stores and food processing facilities. The time to take immediate action is now, now, now!”

A Kroger employee in Yorktown died in March after experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, but was never tested. Another worker from that store is currently recovering in an ICU after testing positive, while yet another is isolating at home.

Kroger isn’t alone. Other companies are seeing their first cases as well. A Lipton tea plan in Suffolk that employs more than 200 people has had at least one worker test positive so far.That facility produces all Lipton tea for North America. Two employees at a Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt have also tested positive. The plant closed two days for deep cleaning and sanitation before it reopened Monday.

“Grocery workers are not the only ones keeping Americans fed through this crisis,” Federici continued. “Our union represents thousands of workers in facilities that supply essential foods to countless consumers. These workers need immediate access to testing, treatment and protective equipment if we expect to keep our food supply chain operating.”

UFCW launched an online action demanding Gov. Northam, as well as surrounding governors and the mayor of D.C., to designate these types of workers “first responders.” So far, it has generated hundreds of messages.

UFCW Local 400 says it has called on every employer as well as policymakers at the local, state and federal level to institute new policies to protect workers and customers, including:

- Declaring these workers “first responders” or emergency personnel so that they have access to benefits and protections others in those categories receive

- Limiting the number of customers in a store to 10 per 10,000 square feet and a maximum of 50 people in a store at a given time to be enforced by additional security staff

- Mandating an additional 14 paid sick days to be used without the need to a positive COVID-19 test or quarantine order

- Mandating paid leave of 12 weeks for those in high risk categories such as those over 60, immune-compromised individuals, and those who need to care for sick loved ones

- Access to free childcare

- Increased security at all stores, both through store security and increased police patrols

- Banning any discipline relating to time and attendance

- Mandatory wiping down of grocery carts, self-scan screens, and credit card touch screens after each use

- Public address announcements at regular intervals reminding people to maintain a 6-foot distance from employees and other customers

- Requiring a 6-foot distance be kept from cashiers and other customers in line at check stands

- Requiring that only every other check stand and self scan be open

- Requiring shorter store hours or 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning, stocking, and rest time

- Mandating that employees be allowed to wear masks and gloves even if they are not sick

- Requiring employers to provide adequate amounts of masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer

- Mandating hazard pay with a minimum of at least $2 an hour and double time for any overtime hours worked

- Requiring stores to supply masks to all employees and customers to wear while in the store

