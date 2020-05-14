Lake Robertson Campground to open gradually

Rockbridge County has announced its plans for reopening the Lake Robertson Campground.

The campground will follow Governor Northam’s phased reopening, beginning May 22.

At that time, the campground will open at 50-percent capacity and with limited services, to encourage social distancing.

Restroom and shower facilities in the campground will be open, along with restrooms at the boat ramp. Other facilities such as picnic shelters will remain closed.

The campground store will also be closed to the public; however, transactions can be conducted using the passthrough window.

The lake and trails are open for hiking and fishing, but people are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. The pool will remain closed until further notice.

Campers can call 540-463-4164 to reserve sites beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 18. The sites are on a first-come, first-served basis.

