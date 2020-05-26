Landslide closes Giles County road, damages family property

People across our region are dealing with damage after days of heavy rain. It has left one Newport family homeless after they experienced a landslide in their backyard.

“We built these places ourselves, this is our life here,” said homeowner Joe Ogle.

Joe and his wife Melinda hand-built their home on a property shared with her parents in 1993. Their home is built at the bottom of a slope down from Winding Way Rd. Eventually, in 2001 they added a garage to the property.

The Ogles said they never had any serious issues with flooding in their backyard until about a year ago. At the time, VDOT built a wall to support the road above and the Ogles built a retaining wall to redirect the flow of the water. They also had to repair the side of their garage.

“Once we finished the initial repairs to our garage from the first event, we put in this watershed wall, which, we know, is mainly decorative, but had watershed properties to it,” Ogle said. “We didn’t build the wall to hold back 60-160 tons of dirt.”

On Friday, Ogle said they had just finished congratulating their daughter on committing to Radford University for college when they felt a disturbance.

“We heard a large thump, and I mean it just shot through us, it is hard to explain. It wasn’t just a sound, it was like an event,” Ogle said. “After we heard that sound, there was all kinds of cracking, popping and snapping going on every second for hours.”

This happened after they noticed a large crack in the support for the road above.

“The hillside then just set down and slid forward,” Ogle said. “This is 10 times worse, easily, 10 times worse than what it was before.”

Since the rain event, their entire backyard has shifted and dropped several feet. For several days, the Ogles have been begging neighbors not to drive on Winding Ridge Rd. until the crack could be repaired. Their garage wall has been bashed in and the retaining wall has toppled over, leaving behind a huge mess on the hill.

A VDOT spokesman said a geologist reviewed the location on Saturday and determined that the crack in the support was cosmetic in nature. But on Monday when WDBJ7 was at the Ogle home, VDOT called to say they closed the road after monitoring it each day and noticing additional settling of the land.

“To hear that they closed this road is the greatest news that we have gotten today,” Ogle said.

The family feared the road would give way and cause harm to another family traveling through the area. Since the event, they were advised by an engineer that it just isn’t safe to stay in their home. They are working on making arrangements to move out and find a new place.

“I just put all of this money into fixing the garage and fixing our life and putting everything back together and it’s gone,” Ogle said.

The family is devastated by the damage and asking for help and support from their neighbors. Ogle said they are taking everything one minute at a time until they can figure out what to do next.

