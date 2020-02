Drivers can expect three miles of delays Friday along I-81N in Roanoke County following a tractor-trailer accident, according to VDOT.

The incident occurred at .1 mile north of Junction Virginia 112 Exit 137-Salem.

The north left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are all blocked off, and traffic is being detoured off Exit 137.

