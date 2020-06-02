Large protests raise COVID concerns

Public health officials say they're concerned that ongoing protests could increase the spread of COVID-19.

While many people who have taken part in demonstrations have worn face coverings, the nature of the protests bring large groups of people together in small areas.

Health officials in western Virginia haven't seen any cases tied to protests yet, but say many experts anticipate pop-up outbreaks.

"We have not linked any of our cases to date to any protest activity," said Dr. Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. "But we do ask if you have been in any of these activities without face coverings, without social distancing, all of that sort of thing, so we do ask that question."

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, O'Dell said the number of cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts continues to increase in what she described as "a steady hike, rather than a steep climb."

