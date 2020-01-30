Large sinkhole opens in Florida mobile home park

A large sinkhole opened at a mobile home park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A large sinkhole opened at a mobile home park in the 5100 block of Capital Circle Southwest Wednesday night.

The Tallahassee Police Department says it was called to Capital Circle Pines and assessed the situation. However, the department says it usually doesn’t handle this sort of thing.

The owner of the park, Matt Hennessy, said two mobile homes were affected: one that houses a father with two kids, and another housing a man who lives alone.

"I'm just happy no one was injured, we're very thankful," Hennessy said. "My understanding is it has settled."

An environmental company has staged equipment near the sinkhole and is ready to fill it in once the situation is stable.

They expect it won’t continue growing, but nothing is certain with a sinkhole, according to Hennessy.

Anwar Khouri said he and his brother went to the mall for two hours Wednesday evening. When they came back, the sinkhole was below his mobile home.

Another resident of the mobile park, Lynn Girman, said the community is waiting for first responders to assess the situation and the Red Cross to help her neighbors affected by the sinkhole.

“It started off with a shifting of the ground, then trees started falling into a crevice maybe 40 feet deep,” Girman says.

