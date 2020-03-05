Law enforcement chase stolen Bobcat down busy N.C. roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old man is accused of leading multiple agencies in a unique pursuit in North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Police say multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit on Wednesday. (Source: WECT viewer/WECT)

Video from the scene shows a white Bobcat pass through the intersection with a trail of patrol cars behind it.

Although it wasn’t a speedy pursuit, reaching speeds of approximately three mph, witnesses say traffic was backed up briefly Wednesday evening.

Wilmington police say the driver was operating a skid-steer loader “erratically” and that’s when the sheriff’s office began to pursue them. Police became involved when the driver crossed into the city limits.

The piece of equipment was also reported as stolen, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase weaved through several roads before deputies were able to subdue the suspect near a subdivision.

According to Lt. Brewer, Adarious Walker was taken into custody. He was arrested on several charged including reckless driving and impeding traffic.

There are no reports of damage involved in the incident.

