Lawmakers extend session, tackle remaining bills

The work continued Sunday at the State Capitol, one day after lawmakers voted to extend the General Assembly session.

They completed action on a number of high-profile bills, including legislation that would raise the minimum wage, authorize casino gambling and decriminalize marijuana possession.

A major priority for Democrats was legislation raising the minimum wage.

"Ultimately this is about people, hard-working people who are doing everything right and they are still struggling to survive," said Del. Jeion Ward (D- Newport News).

The compromise that emerged from a conference committee would increase the minimum wage to $9.50 an hour in January, and to $12 in 2023.

Lawmakers will have to vote again to authorize additional increases to 15 dollars an hour in 2026.

Republicans weren't convinced.

"What we're doing is giving minimum wage a 31 percent raise in one shot, 31 percent raise in one shot," said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.). "You think that's good. You start asking businesses how they're going to pay for that."

Legislation that had bipartisan support could pave the way for casinos in Bristol and Danville.

The bill would require referendums in each of the five cities, where the casinos would be located.

And lawmakers also voted to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The legislation doesn't legalize recreational use of the drug, but establishes a small civil fine for possessing less than an ounce.

These measures now head to Governor Ralph Northam for his signature.

And lawmakers have more work to do. They are scheduled to return to the State Capitol on Thursday to complete work on the two-year state budget.