Prisoner release proposal prompts strong reactions from lawmakers

Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he's taking action to keep prisoners safe, proposing an amendment to the state budget to help inmates get an early release.

"The DOC, at their discretion, will release prisoners who don't pose a threat to society, or the safety of others," said Northam.

Prisoners would have to meet three qualifications for early release: they have to have one year or less on their sentence, must have demonstrated good behavior while in jail, and are judged to not be a threat to public safety.

Northam says he's already directed the Department of Corrections to figure out how to make these releases work.

"Re-entry planning typically happens over the course of months. We're asking our DOC to do that in a matter of weeks," he said.

But the Governor can't do all this himself. Legislators will need to get on board later this month.

"The General Assembly will vote on this when they return for the reconvened session, on April 22," said Northam.

"I think this is a good first step by the Governor," said Roanoke City Del. Sam Rasoul.

Rasoul says releasing inmates early is the right call, but he worries that the two weeks the General Assembly would have to wait before taking action is just too long. As of Friday, the Department of Corrections reports 26 offenders are infected with coronavirus. Six have been hospitalized.

"I think that there are some good actions he can actually take without the legislature now," said Rasoul. That includes encouraging parole boards to have more latitude, and granting clemency for certain offenders

Some Republicans, including Botetourt and Roanoke County Del. Chris Head, are now pushing back.

"Just because you've got a crisis going on like this, does not mean that you let criminals out early," he said.

Head wants the Governor to explore other other options that would keep offenders behind bars.

"This would be rushed, if it was done," said Head.