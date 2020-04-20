Lawmakers return to Richmond, protesters expected

Whether or not the demonstrators were supporting the Equal Rights Amendment or opposing gun control earlier this year, big ssues brought large crowds and loud voices to Capitol Square.

This year, the reconvened session of the General Assembly promises a new twist on a familiar scene

On Wednesday, members of the House of Delegates are planning to meet outside near the steps of the State Capitol, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Members of the Virginia Senate will be meeting at the Science Museum of Virginia.

At the same time, organizers of a drive-in rally will be calling on Governor Northam to end his stay-at-home order, and reopen Virginia's economy sooner rather than later.

David Brit is one of the organizers.

"It's all about getting businesses going again, so that we can save them," Britt said. "You know the idea of going until June 10th, without anybody being able to patronize businesses, is a disastrous prospect."

So far, public health officials are calling on Virginians to stay the course, and stay home.

Governor Northam isn't wavering on the need for social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings.

But organizers of the Reopen Virginia rally, say they expect hundreds of cars and perhaps thousands of people to share a different perspective on Wednesday.

