Lawmakers weigh state response

With his opening prayer on Thursday morning, Delegate Luke Torian (D-Prince William Co.) said what many others in General Assembly were thinking.

"During these challenging times, we need your protection," Torian said.

The spreading concerns about coronavirus were top of mind, even as lawmakers met to finalize the state's two-year budget.

As House members met for a budget briefing, they also heard from State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver.

"This is a new virus and we have to be humble to say we don't know everything about it," Peake told lawmakers..

Many of their questions focused on the availability of testing, but lawmakers from our region told us, so far they are satisfied with the state's response.

"I think state officials are working very hard to try to put together a good plan," said Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke). "We certainly need support from the federal government."

"I think we're going to give ourselves the best chance of protecting Virginians from this virus," said Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.).

"I'm not usually all that complimentary of Governor Northam," said Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.), "but this is an area where having a doctor involved at the highest level is probably a very good thing for the Commonwealth."

Another area of concern is the economic impact of coronavirus, and how it might affect the state budget.

Lawmakers ultimately approved a new spending plan, but not before Republican members of the Senate questioned whether the rapidly changing situation required a closer look.

General Assembly leaders said they will be making contingency plans, and will consider recommendations before lawmakers return for the one-day veto session in April.