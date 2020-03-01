Layman Church hosts grand opening in former Parker's Seafood Restaurant

A popular seafood restaurant turned church had it's grand opening Sunday.

Layman Church has been around since the 80s, but it recently moved from a theater to the space that held Parker's Seafood Restaurant on Peters Creek Road, which closed in 2018.

It's a 'come-as-you are' worship center with the mission of helping those who have 'been hurt by religious folks.'

The first service in this restaurant took place the Sunday after Christmas, but Sunday marks the official opening.

"There's nothing like this and it's iconic, and we want to honor the Parker's legacy, they loved Jesus, we want to honor their legacy by what we do in the building. We love this unique place," Brian Robinson, Layman Church, said.

Services are Sunday mornings at 11 with a free food and coffee bar.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.