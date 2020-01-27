LeBron James speaks publicly for the first time on passing of Kobe Bryant late Monday night

LeBron spoke for the first time publicly Monday night on the death of his longtime friend, Kobe Bryant.

James begins, "I'm Not Ready but here I go" as he sets the tone for the rest of the post. He continues, "I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have."

"My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy," James expressed.

See the full message posted to his Instagram page.

