Learn about Pop Style Handlettering at the Taubman

Blow up your lunch period Friday, January 24 by learning how to grab some POP Power!

The Taubman Museum of Art (110 Salem Ave.) is holding an educational session looking at the works of Roy Lichenstein and others on display in their current pop art exhibit before inviting guests to try their own hands at creating fun texts!

According to the event website, all materials will be provided and no experience is necessary. Tickets are $12 ($10 for members of the museum), and the event runs from 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m..

If you are interested, you may pre-register by clicking here.

