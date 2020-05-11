Legislation in Congress aims to keep funding for victims of domestic violence

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA6) has introduced legislation that makes it easier for victims of domestic violence to get the help they need, with so much on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's called Protect Our Women and Waive Emergency Requirements (POWER) Act, or HR 6685.

Cline said for the past three decades, the Family Violence Prevention Services Act (FVPSA) has supported services such as emergency shelter and related assistance programs for victims of domestic violence and their children through federal grants.

The funds, allocated by the federal government, require subgrantees to provide a non-federal match of $1 for each $5 of funding received. The match can be met through cash or “in-kind” contributions, such as facilities or equipment usage, volunteer hours, and more. H.R. 6685 temporarily waives the non-federal match requirement on FVPSA grant funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cline told WDBJ7, “They often provide that match through volunteer hours and other qualifying efforts. But nowadays with the pandemic, folks can't volunteer and they're not able to provide the match as easily as they once did.”

Cline said, “By temporarily suspending the non-federal match requirement in the Family Violence Prevention Services Act, Congress can ensure that support services remain available to victims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders have made it nearly impossible for entities to utilize the ‘in-kind’ contribution option specified in the FVPSA and is why the POWER Act is necessary to safeguard programs for domestic violence victims across the country.”

Congresswoman Lucy McBath (D-GA6), with whom Cline is a co-sponsor, said, “Since this public health crisis began, the nation has seen a tragic increase in the frequency and severity of domestic violence claims. Organizations that provide resources for survivors and those experiencing violence need our support to continue to serve their communities. I’m glad to take this step with my colleague across the aisle to adapt funding programs to continue to support these organizations as they protect families and work tirelessly to prevent violence.”

