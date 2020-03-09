Legislators pass ban on tethering dogs in extreme weather

Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation that would prohibit the tethering of dogs outside during extreme weather.

The legislation would also increase the minimum length of a tether from 10 feet to 15 feet.

Virginia's House and Senate passed the bills on Sunday. Gov. Ralph Northam's office said Monday that he had supported the bills and looks forward to reviewing them when they reach his desk.

Animal advocacy groups say the legislation would save dogs' lives in a state that often experiences extreme temperatures and severe storms.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, pushed for the legislation for years.