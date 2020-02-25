Legislature OKs bills to combat human trafficking of minors

The General Assembly has passed two identical bills intended to help social workers in the fight against minor-involved human trafficking.

The bills, introduced by House Majority Leader Charniele L. Herring, D-Alexandria, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, were recommended by the Virginia State Crime Commission.

The legislation allows local social services departments to interview the reported child victims or their siblings without the consent and presence of a parent or legal guardian, school personnel or an individual standing in place of a parent.