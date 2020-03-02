Lewis Gale had two babies born on Leap Day

Leaping into a new world: Weighing in a nearly 10 pounds, Beckham Lee Hand was one of two babies born on Leap Day at LewisGale Hospital.

"I was hoping for maybe an 8-pound baby, yup, didn't happen," said Beck's mother, Sydney Fowler.

Having a Leap Day baby didn't happen by chance. Sydney Fowler and Lee Hand picked February 29 to be induced.

"I'm excited; I think it's going to be funny in the future to pick on him. Honestly, we joked about it, it was the only way to keep him young forever. He'll be four at 16; we thought that was pretty cool," said Fowler and Hand.

Baby Beck's original due date was March 6, but his parents say he was too big to make it that long. However, when it comes to celebrating his birthday in the future, Beck will be a real winner.

"Probably February 28th and also March 1st, like a little bit of both," said Fowler.

Baby Beck won't be the only one in the family with a special birthday.

"My newest nephew, he was born on pi day! Three, 14," said Fowler.

One thing's for sure: They have leverage over Beck for a long time.

"You can't get your license - you're not 16, you're only four!" they both said.

