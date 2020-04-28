LewisGale providers use "Telehealth" as alternative to in-person visits

"We were doing a tele-medicine visit today because you said you were having some problems," said Dr. Matthew Bowles to a fake patient, demonstrating what the vitrual visit would look like.

Bowles can't take vitals through a computer screen, but he can still give a diagnosis. In this example the symptoms the patient was experiencing were equivalent to seasonal allergies.

"So you could try one of those over the counter for the next week or so and then let us know how your symptoms are doing," said Bowles.

Telehealth visits have spiked in popularity, according to Bowles.

"Especially initially in the COVID-19 pandemic when patients were very scared to come into the office for fear that there were a lot of sick people and it allowed us to still provide them an avenue with access to care," said Bowles.

But the virtual visits have also acted as a safeguard for providers, who are at higher risk for getting coronavirus.

"This is a problem because that affects staffing levels!" said Molly O'Dell, the Director of Communicable Disease Control for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

While staffing has not been a concern at Lewis Gale, providers like Matthew Bowles says lately, he's seen more people come to appointments in person because of the precautions in place.

"Coming to one of our clinics is safer than going to the grocery store."

The steps to enter the building have remained the same - temperature checks, masks, and wristbands, indicating you've been asked about your symptoms.

But that doesn't lessen the importance of telemedicine or diminish how often it will continue to be used.

"For patients that live a good distance away or just would typically come in for a short review of test results, things like that, we'll continue to use telemedicine," said Bowles.

