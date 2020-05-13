LewisGale Aleghany plants tree in honor of nurses

A special bit of landscaping was added Wednesday morning at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany

WDBJ7 photo

They planted a dogwood tree in front of the Low Moor facility in honor of their nurses as part of Nurses' Week.

The dogwood, donated by Appalachian Landscaping, was chosen because of its durability, resiliency, and ability to maintain strength, similar to the traits of nurses.

"This has been a challenging time for everyone, not just the healthcare industry and not just out nurses," said LewisGale Hospital Alleghany CEO William Windham. "But it's important that we continue to recognize the accomplishments and sacrifices of our staff, and in honor of nurses' week, that's what we're doing today."

They also planted a butterfly bush to honor the I-C-U nurses, celebrating their return from helping out in other facilities.

