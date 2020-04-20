LewisGale Alleghany temporarily suspends ICU; COVID-19 patients to move to Salem

ICU care has been temporarily suspended at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany in an effort to consolidate resources.

According to a statement from LewisGale, this move will aid the shift of physicians, clinical caregivers and PPE during the COVID-19 crisis. The suspension of Alleghany's ICU went into effect at 7 a.m. Monday. Individual patient care plans have been built to streamline care that includes transfer to LewisGale Medical Center or discharge.

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany will continue to remain open for other types of care.

Following suggestions from regional and national experts, according to the statement given by LewisGale, care for patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who are on a ventilator and waiting for results will be centralized at LewisGale Medical Center Salem. LewisGale expresses this move will allow them to better protect caregivers and patients.

