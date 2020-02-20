LewisGale Hospital Pulaski unveils new Specialty Imaging Suite

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is unveiling their new Specialty Imaging Suite. It's a place where patients can now find some privacy during X-Rays and receive treatment with the latest technology.

Blue walls and couches, paintings of flowers, this room is set up to create an oasis of serenity.

"We went about trying to create a spa-like environment," Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, said.

For women receiving imaging services, like a 3D Mammogram or a Breast Ultrasound, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

"In a very comfortable setting, they come in and get a nice robe to put on, we have music playing, we have refreshments, it's just a more pleasant experience. It's not an enjoyable experience, but we try to make it as pleasant as possible," Pressman said.

The hospital opened up this new Specialty Imaging Suite a few months ago, but they're letting the public come in and check it out on Thursday for the first time.

"It's fantastic for the patients. Basically before, the patients would have to be in the waiting room with patients who could be sick, now, in their own area, it's a little bit more private and a much better environment," David Garza, Radiologist at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, said.

This space holds the hospital's new 3D Mammo Technology.

"It helps decrease the anxiety surrounding, what, they didn't get enough images, what, they didn't see what they needed to, so decreasing the amount of callbacks, being able to see things better the first time," Lisa Gray, a General Surgeon at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, said.

The equipment also makes it easier for women to receive the services they need.

"From the screening to your biopsy to your surgery, and then with the cancer center right next door, any care required after surgery, all within one location," Gray said.