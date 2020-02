Southwestern Virginia patients will have a new option for primary care, beginning March 3.

According to a release, LewisGale Physicians is opening a new branch on Franklin Pike in Floyd that will feature established New River Valley doctor, Jared March. Dr. March is also a resident of Floyd.

LewisGale asks anyone looking for more information or to schedule an appointment to please call 540-745-5060.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.