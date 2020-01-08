LewisGale Pulaski gives update on new behavioral unit

There are about 50 colorful rocks that call the trees outside Lewis Gale Pulaski's behavior health unit home.

50 is a number that represents just a fraction of the patients who have received care at the facility since August.

"We believe that there was a significant need here in the New River Valley for services and patients were having to transfer to far away places for care. What we didn't expect was the overwhelming reaction as we had," said Sean Pressman, the CEO for LewisGale Pulaski.

That overwhelming reaction? 200 patients helped since August 26th.

Pressman says notes like these, or the rocks out front patients make when they arrive, is proof the facility is already doing big things.

"Beds are a moving target, so we have patients that are coming into our program everyday and patients who are leaving everyday," said Pressman.

16 beds help make up the 8000 square foot facility, which treats patients that are dealing with both mental health and addiction.

The groundbreaking for the unit took place just a few weeks shy of one year ago.

"I've been with this hospital for about 2 and a half years and it was clear coming it that it was a need and I think it's built over time," Pressman said.

And overtime, the need is still very present. This summer a second psychiatrist will join the staff.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.