LewisGale Salem says 'handful' of employees tested positive for COVID-19 at end of last week

LewisGale Medical has responded to reports of multiple employees testing positive for the coronavirus at their Salem facility.

Through a statement from the Market VP, a call into WDBJ7 from a viewer reporting that the trail of exposure stemmed from two patients who were originally admitted for other illnesses and later tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed.

The statement in its entirety from LewisGale regarding the matter can be read below:

“We had a handful of employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of this week. In our investigation, we were able to trace their exposure to one of two patients who were initially admitted for other illnesses, but later tested positive for COVID-19 after developing respiratory symptoms. All colleagues and medical staff members who were potentially exposed to these individuals have been notified and are being tested for COVID-19. These colleagues will be monitored twice daily by employee health and will wear masks per our universal masking protocol. Should they test positive or become symptomatic, they immediately self-isolate at home and will continue to receive 100% of their base salary during the CDC recommended quarantine period.

As we continue to learn more about COVID-19 and its transmission, we have implemented additional measures. A few of these include universal masking with all colleagues, medical staff, and patients, including those who are not symptomatic for COVID-19; temperature checks upon entry into our facility; a no-visitor policy except in extenuating circumstances; and other protocols and guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.”

Nancy May, Spokesperson

LewisGale Medical Center

WDBJ7 has confirmed that an unidentified number of employees are continuing to be tested Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.