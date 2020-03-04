LewisGale making changes to health screening protocol

LewisGale Regional Health System facilities are making changes to help stop the spread of infection.

In a statement posted to Facebook, patients will be directed through specific entrances to for a health screening when they enter any local LewisGale hospital.

There they will be screening patients for symptoms of a respiratory illness.

This new protocol is to prevent the spread of infection, including the common cold or flu.

LewisGale is asking visitors to refrain from accompanying someone who is sick to the hospital if they are not sick themselves. Patients will also be limited to two to three visitors at a time.

Visitors may be asked to wear a face mask.

