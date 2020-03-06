LewisGale opens new facility in Floyd

Access to healthcare just got a little bit easier for residents in Floyd this week after LewisGale Physicians opened a new primary care practice.

Key provider Dr. Jared March helped to make this internal medicine facility a reality.

“We wanted to stay local, we liked where we lived, our kids were in school and we wanted to keep this our home,” March said.

March spent much of his career commuting to Radford for his previous position with Carilion, but decided it was time for a change. After connecting with old contacts from his residency, they were able to make this internal medicine facility a reality.

“It took about a year, but one thing led to another and eventually, here we are in Floyd,” March said.

When you need to see a doctor and live in Floyd, usually you’re driving to Radford, Salem or Roanoke.

“It limits people; they simply don’t go,” March said. “We focus on more complicated people and sometimes those complicated people simply have not gone to the doctor and they’ll arrive on our doorstep here with 15 or 20 out of control problems and these were things they were just ignoring.”

In addition to continuing to work with folks from his community, his vision includes future plans to create a space for specialists to visit.

“I think we’re making a real impact,” March said. ”It feels like we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing up here.”

The clinic opened on Tuesday. In 48 hours they’ve already seen 10 patients and are booked through next week. They are continuing to accept new appointments.

