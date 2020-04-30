LewisGale plans to continue elective surgeries Friday

Elective surgeries will resume at hospitals across our hometowns Friday, following the governor's announcement this week.

LewisGale Medical Center placed signs saying 'welcome surgery patients' all over the hospital Thursday in preparation for the influx of elective surgery patients they'll get starting as soon as Friday.

President and CEO of LewisGale Medical Center Lance Jones says while these surgeries were defined as "elective", they are still very much needed.

"Our surgeons are very relieved to be able to now be able to offer their services and their training for our community again," said Jones.

One of the several reasons governor Northam put a stop to elective surgeries was so Personal Protective equipment could be preserved for COVID-19 cases or emergency services. Jones said the hospital is equipped with enough PPE now to conduct elective surgeries.

"We are very well positioned as a system and a market to have the resources available from both the PPE perspective, staffing ability in terms of our ICUs, ventilator capacity element that will be important if that need should arrive," said Jones.

As far as scheduling those elective surgeries, Jones is confident in his doctors' care plans with their patients.

"Scheduling personal arrangements, working around personal family schedules are also very important; it really is on a case by case basis," said Jones.

The hospital will limit visitors to one for each surgery patient, and everyone who walks through the doors will be screened by medical staff.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

