LewisGale restricting visitors to its facilities

LewisGale Regional Health System has banned visitors to its facilities.

The health provider will no longer allow any visitors inside its facilities including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center.

There will be a few exceptions made to the visitor restrictions including the following:



Laboring mothers will be allowed one adult visitor during their stay.

Mother-Infant Unit Patients will be allowed one adult visitor during their stay.

Pediatric patients, including pediatric, ER will be allowed one adult guardian at a time.

Patients having surgery will be allowed one adult visitor during their stay.

Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Any other exceptions will require approval by the department director, nursing supervisor, or administrator on-call.

The accepted visitors will need to be screened for any symptoms of an illness before entering the facilities.

