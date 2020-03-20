LewisGale restricting visitors to its facilities

(WDBJ7) - LewisGale Regional Health System has banned visitors to its facilities.
The health provider will no longer allow any visitors inside its facilities including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center.
There will be a few exceptions made to the visitor restrictions including the following:
Any other exceptions will require approval by the department director, nursing supervisor, or administrator on-call.
The accepted visitors will need to be screened for any symptoms of an illness before entering the facilities.
