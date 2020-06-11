LewisGale surgeon demonstrates first robotic shoulder surgery in southwest Virginia

A new and advanced shoulder technology is the first of its kind in our region. It's a robotic system that's used for total shoulder replacement surgery.

"I can get things exactly where I want them and that makes the hardest and most stressful part of the surgery very straightforward," Jeremy Smalley M.D. is an Orthopedic Surgeon with LewisGale Physicans Virginia Orthopedics:

He is the first surgeon in southwest Virginia to perform procedures using this new shoulder technology. It's an upgraded way to replace worn-out shoulders.

"Lets us take a CT scan of the patient in advance, plan how to do the surgery and exactly where to put the implants on the CT, including how to trim just the worn out parts of the bone that we have to trim while keeping everything we can," Smalley said.

Then, Smalley can take that personalized plan into the operating room and use position-sensing technology to drill holes and line the implants up to perfectly match the plan.

"It's more a significant evolution that lets it be more personalized, more precise and more accurate," he said.

"The goal of this is to take an already well established, reliable and generally satisfactory implant system and optimize the things we can using modern technology."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.