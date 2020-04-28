Lexington bank works to get SBA loans for local businesses

It’s not often you see the president of a bank doing basic loan applications.

“We have you know probably in the neighborhood of fifty loans we’re trying to key in," said Steve Grist, the President of Cornerstone Bank, as he worked at his computer. "And we have eight people keying at the same time on different loans. We’ve assigned people different loans. And it’s first come, first served in this program.”

And in a time when the first SBA effort ran out of money in days, they wanted to start early.

“Actually before 10:30 we tried to get on to key in the information," Grist said. "But we knew we couldn’t hit the submit button until 10:30.”

He was trying to get in for customers like University Florist, where owner Carolyn Tolley was heartbroken to let her staff go.

“The hardest part was not being able to pay the people, some of them as many as ten years have worked here," Tolley said. "And have given me the best of themselves every time they walked in the door.”

She was lucky enough to be first in the queue at Cornerstone Bank this morning.

“He called me Saturday morning and said: we want to let you know that you are going to be, we’re going to put you in first thing," she said. "It opens at 10:30.”

“Early on, we got four right out of the gate, right about 10:30," Grist explained. Tolley was one of them. "And we were thinking, we’re on the East Coast, the poor California bankers are still asleep. But then the volume got to be so much that we have been able to get in only one or two in the last couple of hours.”

Leaving the computer screen showing, as Grist calls it, the sad face.

"We’re planning to be here 24/7 until we get all of our loans input or the money runs out,” he said.

