Lexington businesses speak with the heart

In a time of social distancing, when businesses are closed, and stores have limited service, communication can be hard.

But many in Lexington have found a way to reach out: hearts, like those filling the windows of Walkabout Outfitter.

“Just something to show that we definitely miss them,” said owner Tina Miller.

It’s a message, written in light and shadow, to their customers.

“It’s kind of sharing the love and sharing that thought of, you know, it’s a difficult time and let’s try to do something that’s positive and uplifting,” Miller said.

And they’re not alone.

There are hearts in the window of the bank and the barber shop across the street. They’re putting them up in the window of the dance studio – each one has the name of a dancer there – and out at the SPCA.

“Everybody did pitch in," said Tara Rodi, the SPCA's Executive Director. "We have a lot of hearts we did cut out.”

Even though the shelter is closed right now, the staff still comes in to care for the animals.

“There’s something kind of calming and relaxing about cutting out a bunch of hearts out of construction paper," Rodi said. "And it was a fun thing for the staff to put on the window.”

They were inspired, as were the folks at the pet store, by a Facebook page encouraging a scavenger hunt of the hearts in town.

“I had somebody message me that they saw it when we first put it up," Miller said. "And their little kids were in the car, and they were like: Oh my god, Walkabout misses us.”

“We kind of like the way the window looks," Rodi said. "It’s kind of cheery and we might even think about leaving them up.”

