Lexington first responders salute healthcare workers

In Lexington, first responders turned out to greet health workers and care facility residents.

Police and fire departments paraded through town to say hello and thank health workers who care for those most vulnerable to the corona virus.

"It's a huge turnout, and you know our first responders have such big hearts," said Interim Lexington Police Chief Acting Chief Mark Riley. "And a lot of them are volunteering to be here today, and we're grateful for those guys too. Grateful for all the support, and again we want to throw some support back to our health care workers and older folks and people of our communty. But great turnout."

The procession drove by two care facilities as well as the Stonewall Jackson Hospital while passing through town.

