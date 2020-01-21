Lexington gallery ready to reopen after renovation

In a block full of galleries, the folks at Nelson Gallery decided they need to up their game.

“We needed to show that we’re up to their standards,” explained David Connolly, an artist member of the co-op.

So the artists that make up the Nelson Gallery co-op went to work, closing the place for a couple weeks to put in a new floor and freshen the paint.

“It’s really sort of disappointing to be putting beautiful art up in a gallery that has seen some better days," member Conrad Matiuk said. "The carpeting especially was showing some wear and tear.”

“Oh, it’s been great," Connolly said. "I mean, just having the fresh walls and the fresh space to show things, it’s made a big difference.”

As the “Open” flag awaits to be hung outside, and the artists add the final touches inside, they look forward to not only hanging their own work but continuing their efforts to support local non-profits.

“We have a show for the SPCA," Connolly said. "We’ve had other ones that support the Historical Society. We’ve had high school students.”

“It’s a new look," said Matiuk. "And it’s very clean, very fresh, and we’re just really excited about our opening this coming Friday to show it off to everybody in the community.”

As Connolly said: “It’s nice to see that Lexington can be a place where people come to find art."

