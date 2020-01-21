Kentucky group finds dozens of dogs living outside abandoned home

An animal rescue group based in Lexington, Ky. is asking for help after more than 30 dogs were found living outside of an abandoned home.

Paws 4 the Cause posted pictures of the dogs on its Facebook page.

The group said the dogs were sleeping outside in the freezing cold. Most of the animals are said to need immediate medical care.

The group told WKYT the home is near Albany, Ky.

Paws 4 the Cause is asking for donations on its website.

Donations can be mailed to:

Paws 4 the Cause

201 Newtown Pike

Lexington, Ky. 40508