Lexington hair salons prepare for reopening

The sanitizer and cleaning products are out, and the masks are at the ready. Salons large and small are ready to begin business again.

“I was super excited," said Kelly Miller, the owner of Kelly’s Salon. "But it wasn’t all about the money for me. It was about -- my clients are like family.”

Kelly Miller is the owner and only employee at Kelly’s salon in downtown Lexington.

“It’s easier for me just being by myself to open up and accommodate everyone,” she said.

As opposed to the much larger Encore salon, where customer flow to each station is part of the experience.

“We expect a lot of, well, a few hiccups," said owner Everett Gilbert. "And I think clients will understand that.”

With more space, he can easily provide the distancing required, and he has assigned one staffer the job of sanitation czar.

“We keep the place very clean," he said. "And there are certain regulations from the cosmetology board and the health department that we maintain, but now this is completely, yes, like tenfold what we have to do.”

“I have my mask, and my clients probably will be wearing masks," Miller said. "And we’ll be able to social distance in here because I have a great small space.”

The biggest problem? Getting an appointment.

“It’s hard getting people in," according to Gilbert. "It’s like Christmastime again. It’s bizarre.”

“As of now," said Miller, "I’m now starting into June. I’m starting to book for June now.”

But starting Friday, they will be at work doing what many think was always an essential service.

Gilbert said, “Many of our clients were like: Wait, this is very, very essential.”

