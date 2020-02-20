Lexington hotel up to be a World's Best

In Lexington, a boutique hotel is looking at recognition as one of the top places to stay in the world.

The Georges not only has eighteen guest rooms in two historic buildings in downtown Lexington, but two restaurants, features that have gotten it nominated for Travel and Leisure magazine's 2020 World's Best Awards.

"Here on the property we have two restaurants and the special events space, and lots of terrace areas so you're outside in the nice part of the year," said Barbara Shifflett, the hotel's Special Events Coordinator. "And with 18 rooms, there's always somebody close at hand to help you with whatever your needs might be."

The awards are finally chosen through online voting on the magazine's web site: https://wba.m-rr.com/home

