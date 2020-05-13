Lexington musicians maintain skills... with social distance

A couple musicians just getting through the social isolation with each other’s help.

“Getting together and sharing each other’s company, making some music and having some fun," said Peter Del Vecchio. “But it’s also serious work because we’re both professional trumpet players.”

“I’m at the point now, I’m about to paint, you know, a face on a volleyball at home,” Col. John Brodie, VMI's music director, said.

It’s a musical pairing that existed before COVID.

“We’ve been playing since I first met Peter 6, 7, 8 years ago?” said Brodie.

“Thirteen,” offered Del Vecchio from across the room.

“Thirteen years ago," said Brodie. "There you go.”

But their meetings have extra meaning.

“It is definitely more fun to play with someone like John rather than playing all by yourself just at home in your bedroom,” said Del Vecchio.

Brodie agreed. “So it’s fun to have a real person to bounce things off of, talk about things, make fun of things, make fun of yourself.”

And it has extra depth.

“It’s always spiritual underlying all the friendship that we can share music together,” Brodie said.

