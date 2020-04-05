Lexington nurses collect cards from kids for hospital patients and staff

In Lexington, nurses are bringing their own type of medicine to patients at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital. This remedy doesn't come in a bottle, instead its made by creative little hands.

"I know that if I had a family member that couldn't have a visitor, it would mean so much to me for somebody to send my loved one a card that would cheer them up," Sherry Bess, a Registered Nurse at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital, said.

So Bess decided to find a way for Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital patients and staff to get these cards. She started what she calls a card drive for the public.

"It seems like everybody is wanting to do things and don't know what to do, and a cheerful card can go along way, and since our patients can't have visitors, we thought maybe it would be a good, uplifting project," Bess explained.

She reached out to her hometown community in Covington and asked kids for cards, drawings, and coloring pages. Another Registured Nurse at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital, Erin Byars, decided to join in the effort. She reached out to an elementary school in Fairfield.

"I figured, you know, the kids are out of school right now, let's get them involved, make them feel like they can do something during this pandemic," Byars said.

While the cards can uplift patients' spirits, they can also benefit the kids who are making them.

"This can teach the kids a valuable lesson about community service and doing things for others," Bess said.

If your child would like to write a letter, make a card, or create a drawing, she/he can mail it to the hospital:

Patient or Healthcare Worker

Carilion Cards of Care

1 Health Circle

Lexngton, Va 24450

The nurses have talked to Infection Control at Carilion and are taking steps to make sure these cards aren't bringing germs into the hospital. They ask that you either leave the cards unsealed or seal them with tape.