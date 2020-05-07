Lexington police enjoy barbeque lunch

Some Lexington businesses made a special trip to the police department Thursday.

BeammeupBBQ had the officers helping them out when they delivered some barbeque with sides to the department for the police to enjoy.

They've been making deliveries to local first responders all week.

"It's great. You know, we work so hard to make other people smile," said Mark Riley, Lexington's Interim Police Chief. "And it's good to have the men and women sit down in our building and smile and enjoy some food and have a little camaraderie in these uncharted times."

The lunches were a combined effort of BeammeupBBQ and Erie Insurance, which helped cover the costs.

