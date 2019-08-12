Advertisement

Lexington restaurant makes Back to School donuts

(WDBJ)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 12, 2019 at 5:48 PM EDT
Maybe you’ll want a sweet treat to celebrate the first day of school? A Lexington restaurant has you covered.

The folks at Pure Eats on Lexington's Main Street are known for their donuts, so they decided that among today's assortment they should add a special back to school donut.

They are cake donuts with vanilla icing and a special decoration on top.

You get your choice of a pencil, books, scissors or an apple for the teacher. Maybe teacher would prefer a donut?

