Lexington restaurant makes Back to School donuts
Published: Aug. 12, 2019 at 5:48 PM EDT
Maybe you’ll want a sweet treat to celebrate the first day of school? A Lexington restaurant has you covered.
The folks at Pure Eats on Lexington's Main Street are known for their donuts, so they decided that among today's assortment they should add a special back to school donut.
They are cake donuts with vanilla icing and a special decoration on top.
You get your choice of a pencil, books, scissors or an apple for the teacher. Maybe teacher would prefer a donut?